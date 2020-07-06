Monday, 06 July 2020

Fifty years ago...

TOTAL attendance on the first two days of Henley Royal Regatta on Wednesday and Thursday was below average in the prevailing cool and blustery conditions. On Wednesday numbers in the enclosures were noticeably thin but on Thursday there were more people than on opening day. With the semi-final stages reached in all events except the Thames Cup and the Wyfold Cup, some keen racing is in prospect for today (Friday) and tomorrow.

On Tuesday morning, a cross, two candlesticks, an altar cloth and kneeler were presented to Townlands Hospital on behalf of the Inner Wheel Club by Mrs Barbara Scott-Watson, whose last day as president of the club it was. The gifts were designed by two teachers at Wargrave Piggott Senior School, Messrs Maurice Willis and Peter Harman, and made in copper and teak by two pupils, David Bunker and Michael Overton.

Tennis player Ross Walker, 18, of Remenham Hill, Henley, is one of 10 finalists who collect a prize of £50 each in the Robinsons Barley Water sporting awards and will have a chance to compete at the national final at Crystal Palace on July 9.

