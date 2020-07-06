A hundred years ago...

THE appearance of Henley this week carries one’s mind back to that almost forgotten period before the war, when the river and the banks on either side were ablaze with the varied colours of the toilettes of the fashionable world and the streets of the town teemed with thousands of visitors, all here with the one object of seeing Henley Regatta. This year, with all the old trophies being competed for, the former glories of Henley have come back. The opening day was beautifully fine, although a strong wind made it rather chilly for spectators.

Edward Machin wishes to thank his numerous customers for their kind consideration and patience during the control of English meat, which ends of July 4. In future, customers can rely on him obtaining the very best quality English beef, mutton, lamb, veal and pork. Note the address, 53 Bell Street, Henley.

In connection with the July train service alterations, the 5.15pm train from Paddington to Bristol will cease to call at Maidenhead and the Henley portion of the train will be due to arrive at the latter station at 6.15pm. The 8.40am train from Henley to Paddington will now start from 8.50am. These alterations come into force on July 12.