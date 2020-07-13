Ten years ago...

A BLIND adventurer is seriously ill in hospital after falling 25ft out of a bedroom window while attending Henley Royal Regatta. Irishman Mark Pollock, 34, is thought to have been sleepwalking when he plunged into the front garden of the house where he was staying. The former international rower suffered multiple fractures and internal injuries and is now in the intensive care unit at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Royal visitors, soaring temperatures and exciting racing made this year’s Henley Royal Regatta a success. At least 100,000 people attended the five-day event, which ended on Sunday. They ranged from the Princess Royal and rowing aficionados to people simply wanting to soak up the atmosphere — and sunshine — while picnicking on the riverbanks or in boats.

Singer Vince Hill says he’s shocked by the “cheek” of thieves who stole antique stones from a footpath at his home. More than 10 Yorkshire stone slabs were wrenched out of the path leading from the “tradesman’s entrance” to the house in Bolney Road, Shiplake. Two metal garden chairs were also taken in the theft, which took place last week.