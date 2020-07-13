Twenty five years ago...

L-PLATE misery for frustrated motorists and residents is set to end with the closure of Henley’s driving test centre. The flood of learner drivers who besiege town streets will now be forced to take the exam in Reading, High Wycombe or Slough. The Driving Standards Agency put the skids on the centre because candidates were not being sufficiently tested on Henley roads. “The test routes are no longer considered comparable to those at other centres,” said a spokeswoman.

Plans to turn part of Harpsden cemetery into a car park for a neighbouring golf club have been met with outrage in the village. Henley Golf Club has drawn up plans to build a gravel car park for 20 cars over part of the cemetery. The church authorities are backing the project because of a shortage of funds. The proposed extension will not be in an area containing any graves.

A high-profile youth worker is to be drafted into Henley to tackle the town’s teenage drinking trouble. The trained worker will roam the streets at weekend evenings, talking to youngsters and asking what activities they would like to see in the town as well as giving them advice.