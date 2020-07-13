Monday, 13 July 2020

Fifty years ago...

OVERSEAS competitors won nine of the 10 events open to them at Henley Royal Regatta last week, five of the trophies going to Germany’s Federal or Democratic Republics. These successes underline the status that this regatta occupies in the esteem of the international rowing world and, as British entrants competed in nine of Saturday’s 12 finals, home rowing can take some consolation from the results.

The recent rescue of a small boy from drowning by Mr Harry Burfoot, the attendant of Henley Borough Council’s swimming baths in Wargrave Road, has been followed by a letter from the boy’s father, Mr W E Holland, asking the council to record sincere appreciation of Mr Burfoot’s action. Mayor Councillor Francis Sheppard was also to the swimming baths to thank Mr Burfoot personally.

Lightning struck an overhead electricity cable at Hunters Ride at 4.27am on Wednesday during one of the most spectacular storms for many years. Power was cut until the fault was repaired at 5.11am.

