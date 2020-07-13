A hundred years ago...

Automatic watering of station flower bed
Monday, 13 July 2020
DURING the evening of finals day at Henley Regatta, the band of the King’s Royal Rifles discoursed a delightful programme of music in the enclosure, which was listened to with appreciation by the huge crowd. During their last item, The Battle of the Somme, a number of bombs were exploded. At dusk, the bridge was beautifully illuminated with fairy lamps and Japanese lanterns while, in the meadows, Messrs Pain & Sons were responsible for an excellent display of fireworks.
On Sunday morning, members of the Henley branch of the Comrades of the Great War attended a memorial service at the parish church, whither they marched, headed by their band, under the command of Captain
A R Brakspear.
The heavy and continuous rain is having a very serious effect upon the hay and corn being grown in Watlington. Tons of hay are spoiling in the meadows.
Appeal launched in wake of mess left by travellers
