A hundred years ago...

DURING the evening of finals day at Henley Regatta, the band of the King’s Royal Rifles discoursed a delightful programme of music in the enclosure, which was listened to with appreciation by the huge crowd. During their last item, The Battle of the Somme, a number of bombs were exploded. At dusk, the bridge was beautifully illuminated with fairy lamps and Japanese lanterns while, in the meadows, Messrs Pain & Sons were responsible for an excellent display of fireworks.

On Sunday morning, members of the Henley branch of the Comrades of the Great War attended a memorial service at the parish church, whither they marched, headed by their band, under the command of Captain

A R Brakspear.

The heavy and continuous rain is having a very serious effect upon the hay and corn being grown in Watlington. Tons of hay are spoiling in the meadows.