Ten years ago...

TWO men were killed when their light aircraft crashed into woodland near Greys Green Golf Course in Peppard Common. Witnesses said the wooden bi-plane was practising aerobatics before getting into trouble and spiralling to the ground. Firefighters, police paramedics and the Thames Valley air ambulance were called out just before 4.45pm on Saturday. The passenger, a 32-year-old Frenchman was pronounced dead at the scene while the 40-year-old pilot was rescued from the wreckage and airlifted to hospital.

Organisers of the Kenton for Keeps campaign are hoping to raise the remaining £100,000 with just two weeks to go before the deadline. So far, the total needed to buy the freehold of the historic Henley theatre stands at £250,000. Last week, members of the cabinet at South Oxfordshire District Council turned down the theatre’s plea for a £100,000 grant.

A petrol station was evacuated after a digger ruptured a nearby gas line, risking a large explosion. Staff at the Jet garage in Reading Road, Henley, fled when the JCB clearing scrub on a nearby patch of land punctured the line on Tuesday afternoon.