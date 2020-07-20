Monday, 20 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

RESIDENTS at Henley’s Wootton Manor are campaigning for a new sub-post office in its shopping precinct. Mr Terry Chatha has applied to Post Office Counters to run a service from his shop in Greys Road. But despite the backing of the town council and more than 600 residents who signed a petition, his application has been turned down.

Strategically placed speed cameras are set to sweep the district in a bid to reduce casualties at major accident hotspots. Twenty new high-tech cameras will be put up in place around the county before Christmas and a further 10 by next May. Three of the shortlisted sites are the Fair Mile in Henley, Peppard Road in Sonning Common and Nettlebed High Street.

A terrified young mother had to beat off a swarm of wasps to save her 13-month-old daughter and her pet dog. The attack happened last Thursday in Mill Meadows, when Susannah Owen took her daughter, Georgina, and Raffi the dog for a walk. Despite the danger to the family, not a single bystander offered to help.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33