Fifty years ago...

A CONSIDERABLE number of Henley people have been in dispute with Oxfordshire County Education Committee throughout the past nine weeks in regard to that aspect of educational policy affecting the provision of orchestral coaching at the South Oxfordshire Junior Music School. A large amount of correspondence has passed back and forth in an effort to persuade the LEA to maintain a service to which many feel the area is entitled.

Mr R H C Goddard, landlord of the Argyle in the Market Place in Henley, was left smiling after Mr Peter Barnard, a director of Stuart Turner, went on his behalf to Newbury Racecourse and picked the first and second horses in the Morland Brewery Trophy. In fact, he placed the second horse third, but this was enough to win for Mr Goddard a shining cup.

The standing corn classes run in conjunction with Henley Show in September were judged on July 8 and 9 by Messrs Frank Walters and John Liddiard. In spite of the severe storm in the early morning of the 8th the judges were impressed by how little corn had been flattened and how well, in spite of the prolonged drought in June, the spring-sown crops had turned out.