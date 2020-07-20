A hundred years ago...

MR G Potter, of the Henley Waterworks, has just furnished us with the rainfall registered by him during the three months ended June 30 and with it some very interesting figures. During the first eight days of July no less than 3.07 inches of rainfall were registered – considerably more than the total of the month of June and the rainfall for the last three days of Henley Regatta was 0.37, 0.53 and 0.42 respectively. Rain fell every day during the first eight days of this month.

“The worst cherry season on record” is the verdict of the oldest inhabitants of Rotherfield Peppard. The excessive rain has suited the corn, which looks remarkably well, but much grass is cut and cannot be carried. Early potatoes are yielding well, as also are peas. Onions are showing signs of mildew but shallots are exceptionally fine.

The 258th anniversary in connection with the Henley Congregational Church was observed on Wednesday. In the afternoon, Divine service was held in the church and a public tea followed, being superintended by ladies of the church and congregation.