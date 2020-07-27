Ten years ago...

RESIDENTS of a village where TV’s The Vicar Of Dibley was filmed fear summer operas will destroy their peace and quiet. Turville, near Henley, was the home of the late author and raconteur Sir John Mortimer and the setting for the BBC sitcom starring Dawn French. Now the picturesque village could face a massive increase in through traffic during the summer if the opera plan goes ahead. The nearby Wormsley Estate, which is owned by a member of the Getty family, wants to host concerts for 15 years.

Police are investigating claims from customers of a licensed premises in Henley that they have been victims of credit card cons. Two people have contacted the Henley Standard claiming they were ripped off to a total of more than £3,000. One was the mother of a 24-year-old Reading man who went drinking in Henley after a day out at Ascot races on July 10.

A postmaster suffered cracked ribs when he tried to fight off two would-be robbers. The 64-year-old was opening up the post office in Whitehouse Road, Woodcote, when the masked men struck. He was attacked from behind and when he retaliated, the men beat him repeatedly for about five minutes.