Twenty five years ago...

FILM-GOERS are being asked to play a starring role in an audacious plan to give Henley its own independent cinema. The support would be required if a town business consortium decides to raise capital through a public share scheme. The group hopes it will resurrect some of the old flavour of the Regal Cinema by keeping the project in the hands of locals. Rotherfield Road businessman, Mr Alan Howard and former Save the Regal campaigner, Mr Richard Leyland announced details of their bid for the three-screen complex above Waitrose this week.

Essential highways projects for Henley have been put back on track by a cash rescue package from town councillors. Road improvements in Greys Road, a pedestrian crossing in King’s Road and improved town centre lighting could all proceed with the proposals to bale out the cash starved county council.

Tinder dry conditions stretched firefighters this week with grass blazes in Kennylands Road, Sonning Common and the Fair Mile, Henley. Station officer Geoffrey Smith said: “The ground is tinder dry. Carelessly discarded cigarette ends, matches or glass can set grass or straw on fire.”

