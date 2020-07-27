THREE Henley youths were fined a total of £230 by Henley magistrates on Tuesday, when they all pleaded guilty to drug offences. The drugs — cannabis resin — had been found when members of Thames Valley Police drugs squad raided a flat at 11 Reading Road. Insp Roy Rodrick, prosecuting, said at 9.20pm on June 12 a party was about to start in the flat and they found cigarette butt-ends with homemade cardboard filters, the inspector explained.

Rotherfield Greys churchyard, competing against 10 others, has won the general class of the Best Kept Village Competition 1970 in Oxfordshire. The churchyard was an outright winner. Rev J Kemp, the rector of Rotherfield Greys, said: “The credit for this goes to Mr Bill Barrett, who used to be the village blacksmith.”

A new machine to print the Henley Standard was delivered on Thursday of last week and, as it weighs 11.5 tons, a crane was needed to haul it into the Standard offices where a hole had been knocked in a wall ready for it. As the circulation of the paper increases, the paper takes longer to print, so the automatic feeding system should be an advantage.