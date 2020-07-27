Monday, 27 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Headline

IN very many towns, proprietors of business houses have followed in the wake of factories and workshops and close their establishments on one day in the year to enable their employees to have a day’s outing together. We are glad to learn that the movement has spread to Henley and is now known as Henley’s Holiday. The movement in Henley has had its birth at Messrs Hatton and Co’s in Market Place.

A missionary festival for the Rural Deanery of Henley was, by the kind invitation of the Rev C A W Aylen, held at Shiplake on Wednesday afternoon. It was intended to have had the meeting on the Vicarage Lawn but the heavy downpour of rain which came on at midday precluded all thoughts of such a proceeding and the village hall was brought into use. It was feared that the adverse weather would affect attendance but the hall was packed.

At the quarterly meeting of Shiplake Parish Council it was revealed that the district council had now decided to carry out improvements to the bottom of Shiplake Rise Hill while the county council was to make repairs to Sonning Bridge by October next.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33