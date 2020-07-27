IN very many towns, proprietors of business houses have followed in the wake of factories and workshops and close their establishments on one day in the year to enable their employees to have a day’s outing together. We are glad to learn that the movement has spread to Henley and is now known as Henley’s Holiday. The movement in Henley has had its birth at Messrs Hatton and Co’s in Market Place.

A missionary festival for the Rural Deanery of Henley was, by the kind invitation of the Rev C A W Aylen, held at Shiplake on Wednesday afternoon. It was intended to have had the meeting on the Vicarage Lawn but the heavy downpour of rain which came on at midday precluded all thoughts of such a proceeding and the village hall was brought into use. It was feared that the adverse weather would affect attendance but the hall was packed.

At the quarterly meeting of Shiplake Parish Council it was revealed that the district council had now decided to carry out improvements to the bottom of Shiplake Rise Hill while the county council was to make repairs to Sonning Bridge by October next.