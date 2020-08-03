Ten years ago...

WHEN three-year-old Ainsley Stoves paid 50p to hook a duck, he thought he was helping to raise money to equip a new building for Sonning Common Pre-School. He was looking forward to having fun inside the building during his first year at pre-school. Now Ainsley, his parents, Geoff Stoves and Caroline Jones, and scores of other families have learnt that the £450,000 replacement they had been anticipating may not be built at all. The funding has been suspended due to public spending cuts imposed by the Government.

The Kenton Theatre in Henley has won a campaign to buy the freehold of its historic building. But the trustees will have to take out a private loan after Henley Town Council refused to award a £75,000 grant to make up the shortfall between the £350,000 cost and the amount raised by the Kenton for Keeps campaign.

Vandals have destroyed a tree planted in the Rotary garden at Mill Meadows, Henley, for a second time. Last year, a hawthorn tree planted by David Tapp, then president of Henley Rotary Club, was snapped in half. A replacement tree was planted in March but this too was vandalised at the weekend.