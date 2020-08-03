Twenty five years ago...

THOUSANDS of litres of oil were sent gushing on to the lawns of Henley Management College after BBC workmen ruptured an underground fuel pipe. The blunder sparked an alert as far as Medmenham, where Thames Water is monitoring drinking water supplies to make sure they are not contaminated. A 17ft crater has been dug in the lawn and diggers have been removing contaminated soil and carting it off to a landfill site.

The campaign for a post office at Wootton Manor has been given a boost by Henley MP Michael Heseltine. The Deputy Prime Minister pledged his support for the campaign after reading in the Henley Standard of Terry Chatha’s efforts to run a post office service from his Centra Greengrocers shop. Mr Chatha’s application to Post Office Counters had been turned down despite a 600-signature petition in support.

Drunken vandals caused more than £150 of damage to flowers and plants in Henley in the run-up to judging in the Britain in Bloom competition, Brian Cook, who is responsible for the flower beds in the town, was called out to repair the damage to a plant tub and hanging baskets outside the town hall.