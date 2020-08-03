Fifty years ago...

IN order to counteract any fears that the Henley and District War Memorial Hospital might be closing, the Reading and District Hospital Management Committee has issued a statement which will be welcomed by many in the Henley district. The statement says: “In a recent review of demand for hospital services, the committee has indicated that the hospital must be retained for the foreseeable future.”

Henley Town & Visitors’ Regatta continued its recent run of misfortune when the entries for tomorrow’s event were announced this week. The total of 73 crews and scullers competing is the lowest since the 1947 regatta and it is inevitable that income from entry fees will show a heavy drop compared with last year when there were 123 entries.

A tortoise is being cared for by a detective John Webb, who found it in the road near Shiplake College on Wednesday in great peril from passing traffic. The creature can be claimed by the owner by telephoning the police at Henley.