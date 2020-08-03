Monday, 03 August 2020

A hundred years ago...

IMPROPER behaviour observed in boats on the River Thames has been reported to the Conservators. Lord Desborough, the chairman, is appealing to all users of the river to assist in preventing unseemly conduct. The Conservators will rigorously deal with any specific case within the purview of their by-laws that may be brought to their notice — provided, of course, the person making the report is willing to support the complaint with evidence.

The first ever “Lavender Day” held in Henley must be accounted a great success in every way. Both the donors of this fragrant flower and the willing band of lady collectors must be highly gratified with the financial benefit that will accrue to the proposed War Memorial Cottage Hospital, which will benefit to the extent of £35 7s 8d.

Attention has been drawn to the dangerous state of Church Lane in Remenham owing to the ruts made by storm water. The parish clerk is to write to Wokingham Rural District Council. The clerk will also write to several landlords asking that overgrown hedges be cut back.

