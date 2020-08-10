A hundred years ago...

IT was most unfortunate that the “People’s Bank Holiday”, as the first Monday in August is generally designated, should have been spoilt by such a relentless downpour of rain, lasting the whole day. It not only robbed thousands of a day of real enjoyment but in hundreds of cases must have been the means of great financial loss to promoters of shows, fetes and carnivals held on the day.

George Girdler is starting a motor van service to and from London. The van will call and collect goods for delivery in London or he will be pleased to call at any warehouse in the city and bring merchandise back. This service should prove a great boon to the tradesmen with the delays caused by the congested state of the railways.

The parish church of St Peter and St Paul in Shiplake was the scene on of a large gathering of parishioners and friends Wednesday afternoon. They were assembled to participate in a service of thanksgiving for victory in the war and to witness the dedication of the memorial to those from the parish who gave their lives.