Ten years ago...

FAMILIES, staff and volunteers are fighting to save funding for a new building promised to Sonning Common Pre-School. The £450,000 grant was frozen the day before the children were due to move out of their 30-year-old dilapidated prefab in Grove Road so it could be demolished and work could begin on a replacement. The move was part of the new Government’s bid to curb public spending.

Roadworks returned to Henley with a vengeance this week. Duke Street was closed to vehicles last Friday to allow for essential sewer repairs. The diversions caused congestion, particularly through Greys Road car park and in New Street during peak periods. The same street was closed before the start of Henley Royal Regatta in June after a sewer collapsed. Workmen spent four days on temporary repairs but the full job was postponed until now.

A family lost all its possessions in a fire that destroyed two homes in Hambleden on Saturday. Victoria Short and her husband Garry, an air traffic controller, and their two children were left with nothing after the fire. They had lived in the rented property in Rotten Row for eight years.