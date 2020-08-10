Monday, 10 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

NEW crime figures have revealed how Henley police officers are fighting back against the town’s burglary menace. Their “get tough” tactics have transformed the detection rate from a paltry one per cent to more than 25 per cent. The figure is the best in the Reading area and doubles the clear-up total for break-ins achieved in Pangbourne.

Henley Rowing Club members are celebrating a £60,000 windfall from the National Lottery Sports Fund. The stroke of good fortune means the club can now proceed with a £100,000 plan to extend its cramped boathouse off Wargrave Road. The project should ensure the all-conquering women and junior sections continue to grow.

“Triffids” are springing up in Henley’s streets and making the town look scruffy, say town councillors. But the problem could be solved if every householder pulled up the weeds on the pavement outside their home. St Mark’s Road is again under siege from weeds as high as 2ft.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33