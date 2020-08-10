Monday, 10 August 2020

Fifty years ago...

IT was a 75ft dead cedar which faced Mr R Chalk, of Wilson Avenue, Henley, on Tuesday. His firm had been called out to deal with the towering tree, which threatened passing traffic on the busy Remenham Hill at the Five Horseshoes inn. Mr Chalk estimated that the tree was 170 years old and had been dead for five years. Within 18 months the tree would have fallen down.

The general purposes and estates management committee reported their latest recommendations regarding the strip of land near the bridge known as Red Lion Lawn in Henley in light of representations on the grounds of safety of children. It will erect metal railings for the full length of the river frontage.

The partners of the Henley firm of solicitors Cooper, Son & Caldecott held a party on Wednesday at the residence of their senior partner, Mr J P C Palmer, to bid an official farewell to Mr Harry Tomalin, who has served the firm for more than 56 years and is now retiring.

