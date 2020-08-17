Twenty five years ago...

PENSIONERS have renewed calls for a pedestrian crossing on a Henley road which has become impossible to cross. They fear for their safety using Reading Road when the new Tesco supermarket opens in December. Mrs Clarice Green, a partially blind resident, said: “The road is a death trap for people like me. I wouldn’t dream of crossing it on my own.”

A stray firework started a woodland blaze near Greys Court on Saturday night. A music and fireworks extravaganza was taking place at the National Trust property to mark the trust’s centenary celebrations. Firefighters were called out at 11pm after a tree caught fire.

Henley firefighters were called out to free a 10-year-old boy who had become stuck in a toilet on Wednesday. Daniel Bloomfield, who had been on a day trip to Henley with his parents, got locked in the public toilets in Greys Road car park. He was freed after 10 minutes.