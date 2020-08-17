Fifty years ago...

FLAMES over 40ft high singed the tops of trees when a thatched cottage on the Wargrave side of the Thames opposite Shiplake Lock was burnt to the ground at about 2am on Monday. The blaze could be seen from as far away as Twyford and Dunsden. By later that morning only the brick chimney and the scarred remains were left. The bungalow was the country home of Mr and Mrs A H Montague.

“This is one of the best attended regattas that we’ve had in years,” said Mr H A Zwanenberg as he looked out from the judges’ box along the crowded Wargrave riverbank on Saturday. He estimated that there had been an attendance of more than 1,500.

The August meeting of Rotherfield Peppard Parish Council was considerably enlivened by the visit of a large deputation of residents from Colmore Lane and Colliers Lane. They were there to protest about an application for outline planning for the erection of an equine operating theatre and its ancillary buildings at Colmore Farm. The main arguments put forward were that both lanes were quite incapable of taking a regular flow of horse boxes.