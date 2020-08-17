A hundred years ago...

A MAN whose features were marked with a cyst called on the rector the other day, stating that he came from Australia and had been left the sum of £500 by his mother, which he wished to distribute. His mother’s name, he said, was that of an old Peppard family. The rector’s reception did not encourage the visitor, who finally engaged some lodgings at a house in another part of the village. The next morning he went out but did not return and the landlady found £5 had been stolen.

Lovely weather prevailed on Wednesday on the occasion of a fete in aid of the Guild of the Loyal Daughters of Britain’s Campaign against Socialism, which was held in the charming garden of Wood Edge, Shiplake. For some days previously, ladies in Shiplake and Henley had been busy selling tickets for the event.

The 13th annual show in connection with the Rotherfield Greys, Peppard and Highmoor Cottage Garden Society was held at Greys Court on Wednesday when fortunately the weather proved most auspicious.