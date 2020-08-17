Ten years ago...

WOMEN are using young children to con their way out of paying for meals at Henley restaurants. There have been at least two cases where the crooks have claimed to have no money and then fled. On one occasion, they deliberately injured a girl and threatened to blame restaurant staff. Police are investigating the latest incident, which happened at Strada in Bell Street on Monday last week and involved two women and two children, aged about five and seven.

Stuart Stubbs marked his 29th birthday with an unexpected dip in the Thames. The soaking happened as he and wife Rachael competed in the Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta on Saturday. The couple lost their balance as they approached the finish in their double canoe and fell into the water — to the sound of laughter from spectators and a chorus of Happy Birthday.

Henley Bridge played host to a Hollywood-style marriage proposal featuring boats, balloons and an undercover choir. Steve Rousseau pulled out all the stops when he asked girlfriend Natalie Banner to marry him, bringing her back to the spot where they first kissed. After accepting, Miss Banner said: “I’ve never been happier”.