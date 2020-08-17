Monday, 17 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ten years ago...

WOMEN are using young children to con their way out of paying for meals at Henley restaurants. There have been at least two cases where the crooks have claimed to have no money and then fled. On one occasion, they deliberately injured a girl and threatened to blame restaurant staff. Police are investigating the latest incident, which happened at Strada in Bell Street on Monday last week and involved two women and two children, aged about five and seven.

Stuart Stubbs marked his 29th birthday with an unexpected dip in the Thames. The soaking happened as he and wife Rachael competed in the Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta on Saturday. The couple lost their balance as they approached the finish in their double canoe and fell into the water — to the sound of laughter from spectators and a chorus of Happy Birthday.

Henley Bridge played host to a Hollywood-style marriage proposal featuring boats, balloons and an undercover choir. Steve Rousseau pulled out all the stops when he asked girlfriend Natalie Banner to marry him, bringing her back to the spot where they first kissed. After accepting, Miss Banner said: “I’ve never been happier”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33