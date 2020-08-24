Twenty five years ago...

HENLEY was sitting pretty this week after taking top honours in a competition to find the region’s smartest town. Judges were bowled over by the beauty of Henley’s baskets, the tidiness of the tubs and the smartness of the streets to award the Central Southern England in Bloom Town accolade.

Tourists have been flooding into Henley to turn the long, hot summer into a success for traders. Businesses have reported a sharp upturn in trade as the town enjoys one of its busiest holiday seasons for years. Figures released by the Henley Tourist Information Centre reveal more than 12,000 people visited its offices between May and July compared with 6,000 during the same period last year.

Vandals shocked young children and their parents after spraying obscene graffiti in the Mill Meadows playground. A parent reported the incident to Henley Town Council. Town clerk Jean Pickett said staff had used a number of solvents to remove the offending images but in the end had to paint over them.