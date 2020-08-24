Monday, 24 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

HENLEY was sitting pretty this week after taking top honours in a competition to find the region’s smartest town. Judges were bowled over by the beauty of Henley’s baskets, the tidiness of the tubs and the smartness of the streets to award the Central Southern England in Bloom Town accolade.

Tourists have been flooding into Henley to turn the long, hot summer into a success for traders. Businesses have reported a sharp upturn in trade as the town enjoys one of its busiest holiday seasons for years. Figures released by the Henley Tourist Information Centre reveal more than 12,000 people visited its offices between May and July compared with 6,000 during the same period last year.

Vandals shocked young children and their parents after spraying obscene graffiti in the Mill Meadows playground. A parent reported the incident to Henley Town Council. Town clerk Jean Pickett said staff had used a number of solvents to remove the offending images but in the end had to paint over them.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33