Fifty years ago...

DURING Sunday’s evening service at the Congregational Church, the minister, the Rev B Railton Bax, received and dedicated for use the gift of a number of new hymn books presented by Mrs Brind in memory of her late husband, Alfred. The books are printed in large type so will be a blessing to those with less than perfect sight.

Entries were up at the 22nd Binfield Heath and District Flower Show held on Saturday. The attendance was good and the organisers expect to break even. They have managed to keep their entry fees the same for the past five years, while the cost of tents and printing has risen, so they are pleased with the result. The tug-of-war, an innovation last year, again proved very popular.

Henley Motor Club held another autocross and autotest at Cowfields Farm, near Greys Road, on Sunday and once again attracted a large number of competitors and spectators. In fact the club made a slight profit. Fastest time of the day in the autotest was achieved by Nigel Murrin with an extremely skilful lap in his Austin Healey Sprite.