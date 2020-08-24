A hundred years ago...

AFTER a lapse of several years, consequent upon the war, the Henley Watermen’s and Fishermen’s Regatta was revived. Before the resumption, however, rain began to fall heavily and continued intermittently until the close. The course for the canoe race, single punting and dongola race was from Leander Club, round a rye-peck at the bottom of New Street and back to the winning post, which was opposite the Red Lion Hotel flag staff.

The local Ratepayers’ Association asked Wargrave Parish Council to urge upon Wokingham Rural District Council the necessity of carrying out various improvements in the village, including the repair of water courses in Victoria Road, the abatement of the dust nuisance in Victoria Road and Station Road by tarring or other means and for the lighting of School Lane, Station Road, High Street and Victoria Road.

Mrs Hartley Batt is to be congratulated on the well-deserved success of the fete held in her grounds at Shiplake on August 11. After payment of all expenses, the sum of £130 13s is to be handed over to the Loyal Daughters of Britain.