Ten years ago...

THE trustees of the Kenton Theatre in Henley have finally bought the building following a campaign to raise £350,000. The purchase of the freehold took place six months after the trustees of the Henley Municipal Charities agreed to sell their share of it. The occasion was marked with a small celebration involving both parties at the New Street theatre.

A member of staff at Royal Mail’s delivery office in Henley has been suspended following an investigation into missing mail. It is believed the woman may face charges after investigators raided her home in the town and discovered undelivered post. A spokesman for Royal Mail said the employee had resigned, adding: “Royal Mail has a zero-tolerance approach to dishonesty.”

Blackadder star Rowan Atkinson has been given permission to build a futuristic house in Ipsden. South Oxfordshire District Council has approved his plan to demolish Handsmooth House and build a five-bedroom, all-white, glass-fronted house. The actor has also been given permission to demolish outbuildings and construct a guesthouse and tennis court.