Fifty years ago...

HENLEY Rural District Council heard on Wednesday of the case of a tenant of one of its houses in South Stoke who had asked that he been allowed to keep two sheep in the back garden. The housing committee had asked for the animals to be removed, stating that while it appreciated that they had been kept and reared as pets, it was undesirable to keep sheep in a council house garden. The tenant was given a month in which to remove the animals.

Total takings of £3,572 are recorded at the first permanent shop run by Henley and District Oxfam Group, which is staffed by volunteers. After the deduction of £270 for necessary overhead expenses, a profit of £3,300 has been raised for Oxfam’s vital work overseas. In addition, 350 sacks of good clothing were dispatched during the year.

Competition in the rose section at Reading Show last week was very keen Mr Fred Rixon, of Greys Road, Henley, appeared no less than six times among the prize winners for exhibits by amateur rose growers.