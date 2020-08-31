A hundred years ago...

ON Wednesday last week a rick fire occurred at Fawley Court. The Henley fire bridge were summoned and smartly responded. On their arrival, they found two ricks, one of newly made hay and the other a portion of old hay. The firefighters were able to save part of the latter but the other rick was destroyed. They also prevented the fire from spreading during many hours of strenuous work.

On Sunday, members of Henley Post Office, including the much-respected postmaster Mr Hall, and friends had a most enjoyable river trip. Embarking on the River Queen at 10.30am, they proceeded to a spot below Marlow, where they landed and partook of an excellent al fresco luncheon, catered by Mr W Good, of Henley.

At the monthly meeting of Henley Town Council, it was reported that the town clerk had seen the inspector from the board of agriculture and the secretary of the allotment association who had stated that there were some 45 applicants for allotments. It was decided to open up negotiations with Bolney Estates with a view to the purchase of Watermans Field, adjoining Mill Lane, for new allotments.