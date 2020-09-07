Monday, 07 September 2020

Ten years ago...

A MAN injured by falling masonry when a boat struck Henley Bridge has apologised for the resulting disruption. Peter Berwick, 58, was struck on the head by one of the huge lumps of sandstone which plunged into the large cruiser on which he was enjoying a trip with relatives. Police closed the bridge for almost four hours, causing gridlock on Saturday afternoon.

A holidaying couple had to be rescued after their cruise ship ran aground. Jenny and Ian Colls, from Checkendon, were travelling from Greenland to Canada via the Northwest Passage when the ship, Clipper Adventurer, hit an uncharted rock. The couple were among 128 passengers who had to be rescued by the Canadian coastguard after unsuccessful efforts by the crew to dislodge the vessel.

A member of Sixties pop group the Vernons Girls has had a leg amputated. Francis Greenhous (née Lee), of Rupert Close, Henley, had been suffering with vascular disease for seven years when she took the decision to have an operation. Together with Maureen Kennedy and Jean Owen, the all-female singing group had a number of hits and toured with The Beatles.

