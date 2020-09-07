Monday, 07 September 2020

Twenty five years ago...

A HENLEY couple have scored a landmark legal victory over Lloyds Bank but say the taste of success is bittersweet. Despite being awarded more than £77,000 in damages after successfully claiming they were badly advised on a property deal, Julia Verity and Richard Spindler say they could still lose everything. The couple bought a house in Greys Hill for £150,000, hoping to sell it later for a £10,000 profit but when the property market collapsed, it sold for £135,000.

Delighted traders will receive a major boost on Monday when a parking refund scheme is introduced to Henley town centre. The scheme has been developed by Waitrose, Henley Chamber of Trade and South Oxfordshire District Council. Shoppers parking in the King’s Road and Greys Road car parks will be able to claim an hour’s free parking when they buy goods of a certain value from any of the 20 participating retailers.

Chilterns End old people’s home in Henley may be run privately because the county council can’t afford to maintain it. The Greys Road home is one of 22 across Oxfordshire which could be taken over by a non-profit making organisation.

