Fifty years ago...

HENLEY’S bank holiday carnival, the first major step towards providing the town with its own indoor heated swimming pool, was a success, though not without its hitches. The weather treated it kindly, with just the odd spot of rain around 5pm. The carnival ended with a good dance under a big marquee in Regatta Meadows in the evening. It was estimated the number of people there was between 6,000 and 7,000.

A light aircraft made a forced landing near the Henley to Reading road when it ran out of fuel at about 6pm on Wednesday. The aircraft, a Cessna 172, was a private plane piloted by Mr A R Wershat, of Elstead, near Godalming, Surrey, and landed in a field about three-quarters of a mile the Shiplake side of Henley. The tail-plane was broken off and the nose-wheel broken but neither Mr Wershat nor his passenger was hurt. They continued their journey by taxi.

Mrs F Burgoyne-Johnson, of Damer Gardens, Henley, was taken to Wexham Park Hospital in Slough on Sunday after being involved in a three-car collision at Hurley. Mrs Burgoyne-Johnson is pregnant but a hospital spokesman said: “All is well.”