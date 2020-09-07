Monday, 07 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fifty years ago...

HENLEY’S bank holiday carnival, the first major step towards providing the town with its own indoor heated swimming pool, was a success, though not without its hitches. The weather treated it kindly, with just the odd spot of rain around 5pm. The carnival ended with a good dance under a big marquee in Regatta Meadows in the evening. It was estimated the number of people there was between 6,000 and 7,000.

A light aircraft made a forced landing near the Henley to Reading road when it ran out of fuel at about 6pm on Wednesday. The aircraft, a Cessna 172, was a private plane piloted by Mr A R Wershat, of Elstead, near Godalming, Surrey, and landed in a field about three-quarters of a mile the Shiplake side of Henley. The tail-plane was broken off and the nose-wheel broken but neither Mr Wershat nor his passenger was hurt. They continued their journey by taxi.

Mrs F Burgoyne-Johnson, of Damer Gardens, Henley, was taken to Wexham Park Hospital in Slough on Sunday after being involved in a three-car collision at Hurley. Mrs Burgoyne-Johnson is pregnant but a hospital spokesman said: “All is well.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33