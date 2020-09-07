A hundred years ago...

IT will be rememebered that as a result of the disastrous weather on the bank holiday, the gymkhana promoted by the Comrades of the Great War landed them in a serious financial loss. Mr George Belcher, who was one of the artists booked to appear, very generously offered to start a tour with his company at Henley and give the proceeds towards making good the loss. The offer was gratefully accepted and the town hall was booked for performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday last week as Mr Belcher’s company delighted the large audiences.

Henley Golf Club have now retaken possession of the 20 acres given up by them for corn growing in the strenuous days of 1916-17. The old holes will be laid down again and sown by Messrs Sutton & Sons and will, it is hoped, be ready for playing during next summer. During the coming winter, the first, fifth and 17th greens will be remodelled and returfed.

Falling from a step ladder which he had mounted to water plants in his conservatory, Colonel A F Poulton, chief constable of Berkshire, has fractured his leg in two places.