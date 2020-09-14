Monday, 14 September 2020

Ten years ago...

HENLEY rowers helped avert tragedy by rushing to the aid of a young family caught up in a life-or-death drama on the River Thames. Stuart Rollason, from Ealing, was given emergency resuscitation on the towpath near Upper Thames Rowing Club after saving his four-year-old son, Ben, who had fallen off a rented narrowboat. The pair later recovered in hospital. The family of five were visiting Henley on a boating holiday.

The inaugural Henley Regatta for the Disabled has been hailed a huge success. About 600 people turned up at Phyllis Court Club on Saturday to see dragon boats battle it out on the river. The event was the first of its kind and was designed to provide fun on the water for children and adults of all abilities. It raised more than £2,000.

A former Benson Primary School pupil described an earthquake in New Zealand as the “scariest and weirdest experience” of her life. Emily Goodwin, 29, is living near Christchurch as part of a year abroad. She and her husband Stuart were in bed when the
7.1-magnitude earthquake hit on September 4 at 4.35am.

