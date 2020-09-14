Twenty five years ago...

COUNCILLORS have pulled up the drawbridge on a £50,000 study aimed at solving cross-Thames traffic chaos in Reading and Sonning. South Oxfordshire councillors say they will not pay £10,000 towards the study, which has been proposed by councils on the other side of the river.

A cow stuck in a ditch sparked a major rescue by Henley and Watlington fire crews on Wednesday. The pregnant animal was discovered floundering about in 4ft of water at Shiplake Farm by herdsman Mr Tony Potterton. After initial attempts by farmworkers to free the cow, the fire brigade was called. An initial attempt to winch the cow failed as it panicked and broke free but when rescuers tried again the cow was too tired to struggle.

An independent operator branded the hopes for Henley’s cinema as unworkable. Ben Friedman, who runs several cinemas across the South, was in talks about running the Waitrose complex cinema but dropped out after hearing plans for a new multiplex in Reading.