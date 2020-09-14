Monday, 14 September 2020

Fifty years ago...

THE magistrates in Henley made an order for a dog to be kept under control. Constable Peter Towner gave evidence that at 6.55am on July 12 he dealt with a complaint and, on going to Farnham Drive, Caversham, he saw four youths playing a ball game. He told them to leave the area but a dog came from Milestone Way and jumped up at him and took a bite of his buttocks, tearing a hole in the seat of his trousers.

Customers of the King’s Arms and members of Newtown Football Club joined forces on Tuesday evening to provide a fine night out for some 40 older people of the town. The guests were taken on a coach tour of South Oxfordshire and, after a stop at Crowmarsh, brought back to the King’s Arms, where they were entertained for the remainder of the evening.

On Saturday morning the home of Mrs Wycke in Green Lane, Henley, was entered by somebody via back door who stole a r wallet containing six £1 notes and her driving licence. The burglar also made off with two packets of 20 Peter Stuyvesant cigarettes.

