A hundred years ago...

IT is a cause for much gratification that the annual show in connection with the Nettlebed and District Horticultural Society continues to grow in popular favour as the years go by. This fact was abundantly evident at the 28th annual show, held on Saturday, when the entries were far in excess of last year, while the produce exhibited was in every way a credit to those who had laboured hard to bring their vegetables to a state of perfection in such a treacherous season.

The Mayor has lost no time putting into operation his scheme for the endowment of an ex-service bed in the new Cottage Hospital, which he suggested to members of the town council at their last meeting, for on Friday afternoon he and the Mayoress invited the wives of the councillors and a few other ladies to confer at the town hall as to the possibilities of arranging a bazaar and sale of work.

The many friends of Mr R Consterdine MBE will be interested to know that on Wednesday last he sailed for Egypt to take up an appointment with the YMCA in Cairo. Extreme regret is felt that he is not returning to the Henley YMCA where his versatile abilities were enjoyed before the war.