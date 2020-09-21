Ten years ago...

TRADERS are set to clash with councillors over plans to hold continental markets in Henley. The town and community committee voted to continue the town council’s policy of holding four international markets a year for 2011. The decision was carried despite a plea from fellow councillors and business owners Lorraine Hillier and Joan Bland who said traders were suffering as a result of the popular foreign markets.

Rowers from Henley are featured in Take That’s video for their latest single. The men were body doubles for members of the band, who recently accepted Robbie Williams back into their line-up. The video is for The Flood, the group’s first release since the band became a five-piece again. Leander Club was asked to provide 10 rowers for four days of filming at Dorney Lake.

A couple who feared their cruise ship had suffered the same fate as the Titanic have returned home. Jenny and Ian Colls, from Checkendon, had to be rescued after their cruise ship, the Clipper Adventurer, had run aground. The couple were celebrating Mrs Colls’ retirement by travelling from Greenland to Canada when the ship hit an unchartered rock.