Twenty five years ago...

A TERRIFIED Henley couple returned home this week grateful to be alive after narrowly avoiding death on a luxury cruise. Jim and Diana Cusack were among more than 2,000 passengers and crew on the QEII when it was struck by Hurricane Luis last week. A wave struck the ship on the bows, sweeping the foghorn, railings and other fittings away. It also smashed a specially reinforced glass window.

Air quality figures have revealed how gridlocked Henley has become one of Britain’s most polluted towns. It ranks 38th in the latest nationwide survey of kerbside nitrogen dioxide samples. The measurements, taken near the town’s main crossroads, show concentrations have topped the UK average almost every month since studies began in 1993.

Primary school teachers in the Henley area are having to teach classes of more than 40 children as financial cutbacks sent numbers rocketing. Goring Primary School has a class of 45 children and another with 41. At Sonning Common primary, 41 children are in the top class. The higher numbers are a result of the £10.2 million cuts forced on Oxfordshire’s education budget by the Government.