A hundred years ago...

THE historical Medmenham Abbey, the foundation of which was confirmed by King John in 1204, has just been sold by Messrs Mabbett & Edge, of Mount Street, London. During the 18th century, the abbey was tenanted by a band of men of wit and fashion, under the designation of the Monks of St Francis. but was better known as Hell Fire Club. The restored abbey has for many years past been owned and occupied by Brig Gen Sir Douglas Dawson and has been visited on more than one occasion by the King.

Mr George Belcher and his Merry Magnets party seem to have provided just the kind of entertainment Henley people like. He, as our readers are aware, came forward to help meet the Comrades’ bank holiday deficit. Last week, he paid a return visit to the town hall where the excellence of his productions was appreciated by crowded houses.

In connection with the Harvest thanksgiving services at the Wesleyan Church, which are being held on Sunday and Wednesday next, the Rev Alderman W H Lax, former mayor of Poplar, will preach and deliver the lecture “Bunyan’s pilgrim in modern dress”.