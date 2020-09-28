Ten years ago...

HENLEY is in line for a multi-million pound windfall from a premier sports event. The town has been chosen to host a triathlon with around 1,500 international competitors on September 18 next year. Hotels, restaurants, pubs and shops are all set to benefit from the mass influx of visitors. Challenge Henley will be the 10th race in a global triathlon series.

Residents have revived their fight to have speed bumps installed at a crossroads that they claim is dangerous for pedestrians. Three years ago, they asked Oxfordshire County Council to improve safety at the junction of Vicarage Road and Western Avenue but were rebuffed. Now their fight has been taken up by town councillor Pauline Buckett, who is lobbying the council and Henley MP John Howell.

An idea to put up advertising banners around Henley has been rejected by councillors. Town manager Oliver O’Dell had suggested erected columns with

3m x 1m banners along key entrances to the town but members of the town council’s town and community committee voted against. Councillor Ian Reissmann said the banners would make the town “less beautiful”.