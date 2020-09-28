Monday, 28 September 2020

Twenty five years ago...

HENLEY’S ambulance station is to be moved from Townlands Hospital in a desperate bid to reduce its ailing emergency response times. A second station could also be built in the area to improve response times to surrounding villages. The news follows the publication of figures which show response times in South Oxfordshire lagging behind those in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

Lecturers at The Henley College took strike action on three days this week when deadlock was reached in their dispute over contracts of employment. Members of lecturers’ union NATFHE picketed the college on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to highlight their cause.

Traffic experts called in to find a cure for Henley’s traffic chaos have admitted they face a daunting task. After only a few weeks, consultants Colin Buchanan & Partners know the burden they have been charged with. Malcolm Buchanan said initial surveys showed the town posed a bigger problem than others he had worked in.

