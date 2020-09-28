Monday, 28 September 2020

Fifty years ago...

“POLICE office closed permanently. All enquiries to Henley police station. Nearest telephone kiosk bottom Station Road,” says the notice on a window at the police house at Shiplake Memorial turn. The residents of Shiplake are up in arms at what they regard as the loss of their village bobby. Under the new system, Pc Peter Smart will work full-time in Henley while continuing to live at Shiplake.

At their meeting on Monday this week, Rotherfield Greys parish councillors far from happy over a an application for planning permission for a proposed leisure centre at Badgemore House. The proposal is for an 18-hole golf course and facilities for bowls and archery. The councillors object because they regard it as detrimental to rural amenities.

Local actor Robert Hardy looked remarkably like that television villain the Sheriff of Nottingham on Sunday as he shot at a target covered with raffle tickets at Dry Leas in the annual archery event organised by the Royal Taxophilite Society.

