A hundred years ago...

IT is our pleasure to record that the cricket season in the Thames Valley came to a brilliant conclusion on Saturday with a match between the women and men of Fawley village. Competitors were confined to 12 on each side and each man was handicapped by having to bat with a 2in thick broomstick and with his right hand in his pockey. In view of the commencement of the shooting season, it is perhaps only natural that many ducks were successfully secured by both sides. The men were victorious, winning the match by 12 runs.

Concerts in Hambleden in aid of the village football club was given in the parish room on Wednesday and Thursday last. A rather unusual event at Hambleden and the style of performance was also somewhat out of the ordinary but the football club should benefit considerably.

The sale of the herd of Lincoln Red Shorthorn cattle from Coombe Park, Whitchurch, took place at the Manor Farm in the village on Tuesday. Messrs Simmons & Sons submitted 58 cows, heifers and bulls which came under the hammer. The total realised by the sale of the 58 head of pedigree stock was £3,810.