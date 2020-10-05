Monday, 05 October 2020

Ten years ago...

HUNDREDS of children like Ainsley Stoves can look forward to learning and playing in a new pre-school. Sonning Common Pre-School has been told it can have a new building after all because Oxfordshire County Council has decided to reinstate a £450,000 grant. The decision is a victory for the Standard’s Kids Before Cuts campaign, which championed the pre-school’s case.

Abandoned plans to refurbish Leichlingen Pavilion in Henley have left the town council with a bill of more than £4,000. The council had planned to refurbish the building in Mill Meadows, which houses public toilets. But members scrapped the idea as estimated costs soared from £140,000 to around £300,000.

Hairdresser Bruni Giametti was shocked when he turned up for work. A green BT broadband communications cabinet had appeared outside Marc Antoni, his salon in Hart Street, Henley. “I couldn’t believe it,” said Mr Giametti. “Without warning, no prior notice, no consultation — nothing.”

