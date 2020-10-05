Twenty five years ago...

A LEADING economist has painted a healthy picture for the future of Henley’s small businesses. A stable national economy will breathe new life into businesses which have struggled to make ends meet and bring the town out as a winner, he claims. The news was relayed to town business people at the Henley Centre for Forecasting on Wednesday.

Substantial cash support has been pledged to ensure a long-awaited cinema complex for Henley filmgoers. Town councillors proposed the £250,000 incentive after experiencing a furious backlash from impatient movie fans. The cinema supporters had reacted angrily to suggestions that Henley might not be able to support a three-screen complex.

Work to relieve flooding in Henley’s Mill Lane began this week. It will involve digging culverts under the road and part of the municipal car park to carry flood water into Marsh Meadows. The work is expected to be completed within 10 weeks.