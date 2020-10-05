Fifty years ago...

PLANS to build a factory on the rear half of Messers’ building yard have brought angry comments from the residents of Upton Close and Park Road in Henley. They say the new building, which will have a 30ft high sloping roof, would cause extra noise and dust and lower the value of their homes. But Messers’ managing director said this week that it could only be an improvement on what is already there.

A special appeal for parents taking their children to school by car to park well away from the school entrance was made on Wednesday by divisional chief superintendent R G Sparks, who also said that road accidents in the area were slightly down on last year. He was speaking about road safety at Henley town hall to children who have passed their cycling proficiency tests in Henley and their parents.

When no lollipop man could be found to see the children of Valley Road School across Greys Road in Henley, the mums got together and decided to do something about it. A rota was drawn up and now 10 mums take their turn with the lollipop stick and the midi-look white coat every week.